Travelers notebook: Fowler returns after open week

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Rickie Fowler hits from a sand trap on the seventh fairway during pro-am team play ahead of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo

CROMWELL — Rickie Fowler usually doesn’t like to play the week following a major championship.

But since the 32-year-old California native did not qualify for last week’s U.S. Open — the first time he missed the event since 2010 — he is here to take part in the Travelers Championship.

It’s his first time at TPC River Highlands in eight years.

“Yeah, it’s not fun sitting at home watching other guys play majors, that’s for sure,” said Fowler, who also did not qualify for the Masters in April but did place in a tie for eighth in May’s PGA Championship after accepting a special invitation into the event. “It’s added motivation.

“I wouldn't say I ever necessarily took them for granted. It’s such a fine line out here. I think all of you understand that. Everyone out here on Tour understands that, the difference of being at majors and sitting at home watching is small. It’s the same thing with playing the weekend and missing cuts, making cuts. It’s a putt or a shot here or there that can change the outcome of the week.”

Fowler missed a 5-for-4 playoff to get into the U.S. Open by one shot at a qualifier in Columbus, Ohio on June 8.

He tied for 11th in his last tournament, the Memorial, three weeks ago.

“I watched a little bit (of the Open),” Fowler said. “It wasn’t necessarily my primary focus last week. I was actually able to play a decent amount other than getting back late from the U.S. Open qualifier. I took a few days off there, which was nice to just kind of relax and recover.”

Fowler made his first appearance here in 2009 on a sponsor’s exemption following his sophomore season at Oklahoma State, missing the cut. He was 13th in 2010 and 2013.

His fifth and last win was at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“I’m obviously here and planning to be in position to have a chance over the weekend and on Sunday,” Fowler said. “It’s an exciting golf course. I’ve had some good finishes here but it’s been awhile.

“With the finishes I’m coming off of, I definitely expect myself to be up there and kind of continue to ride the wave that we kind of started.”

Fowler — who recently announced that he and his wife, Allison, are expecting their first child — has qualified for the next major, the British Open, being held at Royal St. George’s Golf Course July 15-18.

He was scheduled to tee off on No. 1 today at 12:30 p.m.

All pro

Austin Eckroat is taking part in his fourth PGA Tour event here but it is his first as a pro after finishing up his college career at Oklahoma State.

“It feels a little bit different,” Eckroat said.

At Oklahoma State, Eckroat was part of PGA Tour University, which began this season and grants status on the Korn Ferry Tour and other developmental tours to the top seniors at the end of the college season for the remainder of the year.

Playing a pair of Korn Ferry events has helped him adjust.

“It’s just incredible how they’re really trying to incorporate college golf into having a runway into the professional ranks,” Eckroat said. “It’s kind of unheard of, but very happy that I was a part of it.

“I’ve had a nice start in professional golf, kind of gotten that part over with and now it’s back to golf. It’s the same game I’ve always played. A couple more things on it, but for the most part it's the same game.”

Eckroat is a big fan of Tiger Woods and among the players he looks up to are Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

The 22-year-old has played golf since he can remember but did not specialize in it growing up.

“Something I did pretty well as a kid is I played a lot of the sports,” Eckroat said. “I think that’s kind of important. You understand competition. You understand all sorts of things.

For the most part I just go play, put the ball in the hole. You’re not always going to have your best game. Even when you’re playing professionally there will be days you’re off, and you need to learn to get the ball in the hole when you’re off.”

He is paired with Hank Leboida and Alex Beach today and Friday.

Opening ceremony

Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube looked at the hundred of fans surrounding the first tee and noted he had waited for Wednesday for over a year.

“The magic is back,” Grube told the crowd. “You are the magic.”

Due to the pandemic, there were no crowds at TPC River Highlands in 2020. While tickets were capped at 10,000 per session for this year’s event, the sound of applause made everything seem normal.

Pro Kevin Kisner got Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am started as he was teamed with 1984 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, and ESPN’s Chris Berman.

