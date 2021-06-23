Public Notice No. 10980
Notice is hereby given that Niki Katzenmeier, DC has filed an application for a Special Use Permit located at 1103 16th St, Wheatland, WY 82201 to: chiropractic office. Public hearing will be held before Wheatland Planning and Zoning on: July 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing will be held in the Town Hall Council Chamber at 600 9th Street, Wheatland, Wyoming. If you have any questions or comments please share those with the Panning Office by emailing: [email protected]pcrecordtimes.com