BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Auburn men's basketball team is set to take part in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge when it hosts Oklahoma, Jan. 29, 2022. All 10 of the Big 12's teams and 10 of the SEC's 14 member institutions will participate in this year's event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participate in the 2022 Challenge will be a part of the 2023 event.