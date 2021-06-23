Athena’s “Hands On Glass,” a Cry for Help and an Appeal for Hope
There are a handful of artists worldwide who can transform emotion into music that offers entry into the human soul. They write lyrics that are simultaneously poetic and powerful and encase them in notes that can illuminate the heart or seize the gut – or sometimes both. One of the best of these artists is the Greek-English-American singer-songwriter Athena, whose newest release Hands on Glass invites you deep into her life and her soul – and maybe yours.www.shutter16.com