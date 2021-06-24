Cancel
Enter to win an IN-PERSON pass to watch ‘Summer of Soul’ at AMC Metreon!

By 48 Hills
48hills.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article48hills is proud to offer a chance to win a free pass to see acclaimed music documentary SUMMER OF SOUL (… OR WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED), directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. We have 10 passes to give away. Movie shows Tuesday, June 29, 7pm at the AMC...

48hills.org
