Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

Nurturing an early interest in neuroscience

uci.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s lockdowns confined most people to their homes. For teenagers on summer break, a season usually dedicated to recreation and outdoor exploration, this meant long days of boredom. But for Nikhita Kaushik, who just finished her sophomore year at Irvine’s Arnold O. Beckman High School, the free time was a blessing. It enabled her to dive into her passion for neuroscience and establish the Southern California Youth Neuroscience Association.

news.uci.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
Irvine, CA
Health
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Brain Research#Neuroscience#K 12 School#Cnlm#High School Journal Club#Uci#Scyna Virtual Symposium#Neuroart Competition#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...