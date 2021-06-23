Local bank plans lunch celebration Thursday
Dakota Community Bank is going to take a big lunch break – of a sort. The bank will be holding a customer appreciation lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in front of its downtown Bowman branch. The customer appreciation lunch will be serving up brats, chips, watermelons and refreshments. There will also be watermelon-flavored cookies. The celebration is for everybody, according to a spokeswoman. The customer appreciation event is done annually, she added.www.bowmanextra.com