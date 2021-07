For many years, the UW-Green Bay Small Business Development Center and the Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program have worked together to serve the area minority and women-owned businesses. The Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program currently is seeking mentor and protégé applicants for its 12th year of partnerships to foster business growth, economic development, and job creation in Brown County and the surrounding areas. Protégé companies in the program will be matched with mentor companies that can provide technical, managerial, financial or other guidance to improve their competitive standing. The mentor-protégé relationship requires at least a 12-month commitment.