Scholarship Announced for Victim of Sault Ste. Marie Car Crash

After a tragic car crash on Thursday, the Chippewa County Community Foundation has announced a scholarship for the victim.

Katelyn Robinson was born in the year 2000 and was well known throughout Sault Ste. Marie.

She was an avid hockey player and planned on joining the women’s squad at Lake Superior State University.

Those who knew her say she was a kind and caring person, always looking out for others and making sure no one was being left out.

Executive Director of the Chippewa County Community Foundation, Debbie Jones, said details of the scholarship are still being looked at but it will make sure “Katie” is remembered.

“This scholarship is going to go on for perpetuity so her memory will–we’ll always remember her with this scholarship,” said Jones.

The Chippewa County Community Foundation is still accepting donations to put towards the scholarship.