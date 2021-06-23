Cancel
JAMES P. LANDES

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHPORT – James Paul Landes, 83, of Northport, entered eternal life Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side. Jim was born November 16, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA the son of Benjamin and Mabel (Peterson) Landes. During WWII, his father was stationed in Newport, RI. After the war, the family moved to Denver, Colorado to start a family business. Jim grew up in Denver, graduated South High School and continued his education at the University of Colorado Boulder where he majored in engineering. When he changed from mechanical to chemical engineering it extended his graduation date to 1961. Had he not done that, he never would have met the love of his life, Suzanne Hunter from Lansing.

