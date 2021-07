One local 14-year-old has been fishing since he can remember, and he never misses a chance to go reel in a big one. Camden Worland is the Kokomo Perspective’s Father's Day "Biggest Catch" Fishing Contest winner. Worland submitted a 38-inch Muskie he snagged with his grandfather, and he said fishing has been his favorite hobby for many years. In the spirit of Father’s Day, fishing long has been a staple for American families and is often the first sport kids learn with their fathers as they’re growing up. Worland has been at it since he was a toddler and said he never looked back.