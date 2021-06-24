Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Baker County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL BAKER COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM PDT At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series of strong thunderstorms over Baker City, and over north-central Baker County, moving northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baker City, Flagstaff Hill, Tamarack Campground, Gover Reservoir and Keating.