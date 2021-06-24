Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 11:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blende, or near Pueblo, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Boone, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo Depot and Pueblo West.