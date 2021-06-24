Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES MIX AND SOUTH CENTRAL GREGORY COUNTIES At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Herrick, or 27 miles west of Lake Andes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Quarter size hail was reported in Burke around 740 pm. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bonesteel, St. Charles and Fairfax. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH