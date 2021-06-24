Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Value-added product development center planned for Wahiawā

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new facility in Wahiawā will house training programs that will provide participants with an opportunity to create new and unique food-related products while learning critical entrepreneurship skills such as marketing, branding, product development and business management, so they can develop their value-added products. The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges will start construction on the Wahiawā Product Development Center (WPDC) in July 2021.

www.hawaii.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Product Development#Food Waste#Food Security#Wpdc#O Ahu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Businessnddist.com

Industrial Distribution CEO Launches Management Consulting Company: Sellside Group

DALLAS — Veteran industrial distribution CEO David Weiss has announced the formation of SellSide Group, his new management consulting firm focused on one specific purpose: helping companies achieve the change most important to them. Meticulously crafted, their purpose addresses the vital need for executive-level insight within the industrial market. On...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Value of industrial development agency projects rises

The combined value of industrial development agency projects in New York over the last decade has increased by nearly 50%, reaching $109 billion in 2019, according to a new report released by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The IDAs are vehicles created by local governments to aid economic development, but in the...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Tawal develops innovative in-building solution product

Jun. 27—Tawal, an integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has developed an innovative in-building solution (IBS) as part of its product portfolio. The product development follows a benchmarking exercise on IBS solutions offered by other international tower companies. Developed by Tawal's commercial sector via Services and Products Portfolio Department,...
Technologyelearningindustry.com

8 Steps To Develop A Competency Development Plan With Gamification

How To Develop A Competency Development Plan For Upskilling And Reskilling. In a nutshell, a competency development plan hinges on improving performance behaviors and skills that tie into job responsibilities. When you pair it with a holistic gamification strategy, your organization can use positive reinforcement, friendly competition, and intrinsic rewards to motivate staffers at every stage of the employment journey. So, let's dive into 8 stress-free steps to launch a competency development plan that's packed with the power of gamification support.
Businessinternationalfinance.com

Checksteps raises £1.3 mn for product development

Checksteps, a London-based startup company recently received funding of £1.3 million to expand their product development to advance its scale-to-market plans and hire more people, according to media reports. The funding round was led by Shutterstock’s Founder Jon Oringer, the former Chief Business Officer CBO of Uber, Emil Michael, and Microsoft’s former head of Corporate Strategy Charles Songhurst.
Fort Collins, COReporterHerald.com

Larimer Small Business Development Center director to retire

FORT COLLINS — Larimer Small Business Development Center director Mike O’Connell will retire at the end of the year after eight years leading the organization. According to the SBDC, the group, which operates out of the Front Range Community College, has consistently ranked in the top three centers statewide for these four key metrics under O’Connell’s leadership:
Technologycioreview.com

What Is The Importance Of Product Development And Product Management Tools?

The lines between product management and product development is blurry for many teams. The product managers shoehorn their work into tools not built for the job, and the engineers struggle with a long task list that is not prioritized by strategic criteria. Although product development tools are essential for keeping the projects on track, the problem is that these product development tools are not designed for product management. This the reason why top product teams are turning to dedicated product management tools to manage their workflow; in this way, both types of tools can be utilized to make life easier for everyone.
Collegesbigislandgazette.com

UH WVAPDC Breaks Ground in Wahiawā

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges held a ground breaking ceremony today to mark the beginning of construction on the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC). The facility will house training programs that will provide participants an opportunity to create new and unique food-related products while learning critical entrepreneurship skills such as marketing, branding, product development, and business management so they can develop their value-added products.
Madison Heights, MIfoodindustryexecutive.com

Second Nature Brands Opens New Innovation Center To Accelerate New Snacks and Treats Product Development

New Center will House Product Development for Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates. MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 22nd, 2021 – Second Nature Brands, a leading snacks and treats company, announced the opening of its new Innovation Center at its Sanders Factory in Clinton Township, Michigan. The Innovation Center will house research and development for all the company’s brands, including Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates.
Marshall County, ALtheredstonerocket.com

Marshall plans for post-pandemic productivity

As the world attempts to define “the new normal,’ Marshall Space Flight Center is carving out its version of what ordinary will look like once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, joined with an agencywide Future of Work initiative. Bill Marks, deputy director of Marshall’s Office of Center Operations, says he...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Center for Leadership Development, RCI Form Collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS - The Center for Leadership Development in Indianapolis and global travel network RCI are collaborating to support the CLD endowment. The organization says it is building the endowment to bring more programming and services to Black youth in central Indiana and to build on its history of developing future business and community leaders.
Economynet2.com

7 Steps to Organizing Product Development in an IT Company

The creation of software products is a headache for many project managers. You need to correctly set the task for developers, know how to control them, and always be able to promptly make changes or “roll back” a release if a critical error is found in theproduct. 1. Choose a...
The Woodlands, TXRecycling Today

Encina hires director of business development and product manager

Encina Development Group, a company based in The Woodlands, Texas, that produces circular chemicals from plastic scrap, has appointed Florian Jardin to the position of European director of business development and product manager. “Florian’s European roots, global experience and circular supply chain expertise will be greatly appreciated by Encina as...
TechnologyForbes

Three Strategies For Building A Strong Product Development Process

Jay Garcia, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Modus Create. The best applications are simple and easy to use, but developing those applications is exceptionally hard work. Even seemingly basic apps require a considerable amount of time and effort to create. Imagine the challenge of building an entire customer-friendly website or mobile app — and the potential financial and reputational pitfalls companies can fall into if those products do not succeed.
Raleigh, NCfoodindustryexecutive.com

SinnovaTek Announces Nomatic Precision Processing System

Provides advanced technology for smooth food products. Raleigh, NC: SinnovaTek, a leading developer and integrator of advanced food processing equipment and technology, announces the availability of the Nomatic Precision Processing System for smooth food products produced on a small scale. With a throughput range of 1-3 liters per minute (lpm), Nomatic ensures retention of nutrients, quality, color, and flavor. It is ideal for producing baby food, sauces, and fruit and vegetable purees. Featuring a portable design and small footprint, Nomatic is easy to move and can fit through a standard door. The integrated clean-in-place (CIP) system means the system is easy to clean and the user-friendly control panel ensures simple operation and control.
Softwarelbmjournal.com

Builders FirstSource acquiring software company WTS Paradigm

DALLAS — Builders FirstSource, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WTS Paradigm, LLC, a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry, in a cash transaction valued at approximately $450 million. The acquisition adds to Builder FirstSource’s strategy to invest in digital solutions that will help its customers build more efficiently. Paradigm serves hundreds of customers, including manufacturers, retailers, dealers, homebuilders and remodelers and is expected to generate revenue of approximately $50 million in 2021.
MakeupHappi

New Turnkey Cosmetic Product Development Platform

Bonne, a Korean cosmetics company, has launched a new online cosmetic sales development platform for start-ups that want to enter the competitive cosmetics category. This full online service allows entrepreners to develop cosmetics and provide all services through a simple click of the mouse, said the company. The firm has...
Economycioreview.com

How Digital Transformation Benefits the Food and Beverage Industry

IoT and Artificial Intelligence enhance high organizational levels of food safety, improve traceability, reduce waste, and reduce costs and risks throughout the food processing and packaging stages. FREMONT, CA: The Food and Beverage Service market is a fully dynamic and developing industry where Digital Transformation can create real value for...
Economybuiltin.com

How to Prepare Your Product Development Team for a Crisis

Sometimes it takes a big event to shake us out of our routine. One moment, we are living our lives, cruising along on autopilot. Then something significant happens, and everything changes. The pandemic has been a life-altering, traumatic event. It has even changed how many of us approach our everyday...
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Partnership focuses on environmental compliance

Ship designer and engineer Deltamarin, shipbroker Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS), and ship classification company Bureau Veritas are cooperating to provide ship performance and energy transition solutions. The focus of the initiative is to provide a pathway and tools for owners to measure, verify and improve performance – with the aim...