Value-added product development center planned for Wahiawā

The lines between product management and product development is blurry for many teams. The product managers shoehorn their work into tools not built for the job, and the engineers struggle with a long task list that is not prioritized by strategic criteria. Although product development tools are essential for keeping the projects on track, the problem is that these product development tools are not designed for product management. This the reason why top product teams are turning to dedicated product management tools to manage their workflow; in this way, both types of tools can be utilized to make life easier for everyone.