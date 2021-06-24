Value-added product development center planned for Wahiawā
A new facility in Wahiawā will house training programs that will provide participants with an opportunity to create new and unique food-related products while learning critical entrepreneurship skills such as marketing, branding, product development and business management, so they can develop their value-added products. The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges will start construction on the Wahiawā Product Development Center (WPDC) in July 2021.www.hawaii.edu