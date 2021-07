Have you ever thought about how you, or others, look at life?. Is your life filled with problems you have, or solutions you can find?. During a recent meeting, I was listening to someone describe some challenges they were having in their work. They were terribly upset, stressed, and frankly suffering from how they were describing the situation. I listened intently as they described all the problems they were facing. Nothing was working well, no one knew what they were doing, others were unwilling to learn despite attempts to teach them and so forth. I let them vent their frustration and at the end of the conversation I kept waiting… waiting… waiting for a solution they may share about the problems.