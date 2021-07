Marquez Callaway may be focusing on his preparations with the New Orleans Saints for the 2021 NFL season, but the former Tennessee wide receiver also has kept an eye on what's going on with his alma mater and the Vols making a run to the College World Series. After advancing through the Regional and Super Regional rounds with five wins in front of lively, full crowds at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, No. 3-seeded Tennessee opens play in Omaha against Virginia on Sunday. Callaway will be watching and earlier this week made a big prediction about how the Vols will fare at the College World Series.