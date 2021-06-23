Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maquoketa, IA

Jeff Treinen obituary

maqnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Treinen, 62, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Mark Graham will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo (www.henrycountyhumanesociety.org) or Jackson County Humane Society, 23354 Dark Hollow Road, Maquoketa, IA 52060.

www.maqnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Manilla, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Obituaries
City
Maquoketa, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
City
Denison, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Memorials#Geneseo Chapel#Denison High School#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related