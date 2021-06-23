Jeff Treinen obituary

Jeff Treinen, 62, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Mark Graham will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo (www.henrycountyhumanesociety.org) or Jackson County Humane Society, 23354 Dark Hollow Road, Maquoketa, IA 52060.