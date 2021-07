Connie Carter passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2021. She was born September 23, 1965 to Joseph (deceased) and Joyce (deceased) Carter of Miles, Iowa. Connie has three children, DeSaun Carter, Charles (Jessica Grekoff) Carter and Barbara (Adam Parker) Bartelt-Parker. Connie has one granddaughter, Shyla Parker. Connie had seven sisters and brothers, Paulette Carter, Nancy (Robert, deceased) Painter, Vernon (Scott Nelson) Carter, Diane Carter (deceased), Ronald (Alenka Puzar) Carter (deceased), Lorraine (Kenny, deceased) Rogers, and James Carter. Connie also had an extended close family that included her niece Niki Carter and Niki’s children Nikita, Tommy and Evan; Michael Bowman, Claire Sparks and their daughter LJ; and Connie’s best friend Kathy Clark. The funeral service will be at Miles Presbyterian Church Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11:00 am. Friends and family are requested to meet at Miles Presbyterian Church Saturday June 26, 2021 at 10:00 am to share memories of Connie. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be private at a later date.