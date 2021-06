Hopefully Grosse Pointers won’t be too soggy to wave a sparkler and otherwise enjoy the celebration that America deserves each Fourth of July. On this, the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it’s good to remember the ideals under which this country began. It took the Revolutionary War and the Constitution to reach the goal, but the Declaration is the foundational document in many senses. That includes the description of governments as being instituted to secure certain rights and “deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”