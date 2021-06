A 56-year-old Concrete man died Tuesday evening after his vehicle left a roadway south of Concrete and struck a tree, according to the State Patrol.

William A. Orestad was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orestad had been driving east on Concrete Sauk Valley Road near Cedar Grove Avenue about 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the road on the northwest side and hit a tree.

He was alone in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.