As Portland gets ready for another day of record-setting heat, many schools, services and businesses have closed due to high temperatures expected to reach 114 degrees. Among the most devastating of the closures may be the shuttering of Portland Parks & Recreation outdoor swimming pools. The agency explained in a recent email that temperatures will be too hot for their employees and guests to be outside. The agency anticipates providing access to preregistered guests of outdoor pools on Tuesday, June 29 but said it will revisit operation schedules daily, and can only reopen outdoor pools once it is safe to do so. All guests who had reservations for pool times Monday were alerted of the closure.