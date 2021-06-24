Cancel
Allegan County, MI

Suspect identified in Hamilton trooper-involved shooting

By Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
State Police have identified the man shot and killed by a trooper in Allegan County Monday as 31-year-old Virgil Taylor from Zeeland.

An autopsy report revealed Taylor died from a single gunshot wound after encountering a trooper in the yard of a home, when they responded to a call of breaking and entering off Oak Drive near Hamilton.

Investigators say the altercation between Taylor and the trooper was 'prolonged and violent.' According to a MSP spokesperson, the trooper suffered minor injuries to the face.

Officials say the video and audio of the incident that was captured by the camera in the trooper's vehicle will be included in the investigative report that is forwarded to the Allegan County Prosecutor's office for review.

Investigators are still looking into the incident, but say Taylor knew one of the homeowners from a past relationship.

So far, the trooper involved has not been identified.

