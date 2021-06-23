'There is a tsunami coming': Widower warns of Covid 'long haulers' plight
'There is a tsunami coming': Widower warns of Covid 'long haulers' plight. Nick Guthe said his wife Heidi Ferrer, a well-known Hollywood screenwriter, had been battling debilitating symptoms for more than a year before she died by suicide. Guthe tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his late wife's struggle as a Covid-19 "long hauler." If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).www.kenoshanews.com