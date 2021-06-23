Cancel
Public Health

'There is a tsunami coming': Widower warns of Covid 'long haulers' plight

Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'There is a tsunami coming': Widower warns of Covid 'long haulers' plight. Nick Guthe said his wife Heidi Ferrer, a well-known Hollywood screenwriter, had been battling debilitating symptoms for more than a year before she died by suicide. Guthe tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his late wife's struggle as a Covid-19 "long hauler." If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Public HealthL.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Long-Haulers: Here Are The Most Common Symptoms

A significant percentage of people have to cope with COVID-19 symptoms after they’ve been cured of the virus. One of the most puzzling aspects of COVID-19 is its long-haul effects. While the majority of people make a full recovery within a couple of weeks, a significant amount of people don’t. They have to cope with symptoms long after the main disease has passed.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Doctors unsure what causes ‘long-hauler’ post-COVID syndrome

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a growing group of people who’ve had COVID and they’re finding out months after they recover that they are actually not fully recovered. They have post-COVID syndrome or long haulers syndrome. The symptoms are shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches, and memory impairment. The symptoms...
Public HealthWCVB

Some COVID-19 long-haulers are experiencing loss of hearing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Doctors are seeing a potentially life-changing effect of the virus in some patients. COVID-19 has left some survivors with lingering symptoms like fatigue or loss of taste and smell. Now doctors say they're seeing some people suffering from hearing loss as a result of the virus. Doctors...
New York City, NYthebulletinweekly.com

'We know this is real': New clinics aid virus 'long-haulers'

NEW YORK (AP)—COVID-19 came early for Catherine Busa, and it never really left. The 54-year-old New York City school secretary didn't have any underlying health problems when she caught the coronavirus in March, and she recovered at her Queens home. But some symptoms lingered: fatigue she never experienced during years...
Public HealthTucson Weekly

What is ‘brain fog,’ and why are COVID-19 long-haulers more susceptible?

PHOENIX – Experts describe “brain fog” as a cognitive dysfunction when your brain isn’t performing in top shape. Although everyone is susceptible to occasional brain fog, experts say some of the worst cases have been identified in the group known as COVID-19 long-haulers – patients who had the disease and recovered but still can’t “get going” as they did before falling ill.
Dawson, ILnprillinois.org

COVID-19 Long-Hauler's Suicide Haunts Husband Who Supported Her

In May, Nick Guthe lost his wife, Heidi Ferrer, to suicide after she struggled for 13 months with debilitating post-COVID-19 symptoms. Ferrer, a screenwriter for the popular TV drama “Dawson’s Creek,” leaves behind Guthe and their 13-year-old son. Her symptoms began with pain in her feet — a symptom that...
Public HealthScience Friday

The Long Tail Of Long COVID

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment. As the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, it now makes up more than 20% of cases in...
Public HealthBradenton Herald

Symptom-free COVID patients could still become long haulers, study shows

A study of nearly 2 million coronavirus patients across the country found that about a quarter developed at least one long-COVID symptom such as “brain fog,” breathing difficulties or high cholesterol 30 days or more after initially testing positive. However, 19% who never felt sick during their infection later became...
