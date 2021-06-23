Red-hot housing market is not a bubble, experts agree

As I am writing this, people in the Pacific Northwest are in a panic, as they often are. Lines are getting longer; Facebook feeds are filling up with emojis and exclamation marks. But instead of the latest social justice crisis or closure of a local boutique restaurant, the panic is about the heat. Blistering heat! Seattle is scheduled to hit temperatures as high as 108 degrees this week. So, it was interesting as I was making my way back from New Mexico (where the heat is real and all summer long), to hear about study looking at red lining and heat. The study is interesting, but it just begs the question about race that I always ask: if redlining is bad, how is gentrification bad too.