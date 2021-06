HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says the streaming platform has enough cash to compete with its streaming rivals in the original content department. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys assured that HBO Max has "enough money" to put up a fight in the streaming wars. He explained, "Right now, I feel like we have got enough to do the programming we need to do, but there will always be a debate about the right amount of programming, and therefore is there the right amount of money? We would have these debates at HBO within Time Warner, how much does HBO need, do we have the right amount?"