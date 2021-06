PANAMA CITY – A flash flood watch is scheduled to go into effect Friday night as a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely evolve into a tropical storm. Bay County officials are preparing for the two- to three-day deluge, offering sand for bagging at the Deer Point Dam on the northeast side of County Road 2321 and at Pete Edwards Field on Panama City Beach, 7300 McElvey Road. Meanwhile, double-red flags have been posted at Bay County beaches due to dangerous currents, meaning Gulf waters are closed to swimmers under penalty of arrest.