Jane Barbosa, an influential and well-known member of the Mexican and Latino community in Elgin, died June 25 at Advocate Sherman Hospital. She was 75. Born in Cerritos, San Luis Potosi, Barbosa and her family migrated from Mexico when she was a child. The family initially worked the migrant farming circuit. She and her brother, Manuel, who later became a pioneering federal court judge, picked cotton in Texas and sugar beets in Nebraska before their 10th birthdays. The family settled in Elgin in 1957.