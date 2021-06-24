3 offseason moves the Utah Jazz need to make

The Utah Jazz fell just short of making it to the Western Conference Finals. Here are three offseason moves they must make to ensure they reach the third-round next year. The Utah Jazz‘s goal of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998 failed to come to fruition after they blew a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and lost to the LA Clippers in six games. It certainly did not help that the Jazz had to deal with injuries to two of their starters in the second round of the playoffs.