Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 offseason moves the Utah Jazz need to make

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz fell just short of making it to the Western Conference Finals. Here are three offseason moves they must make to ensure they reach the third-round next year. The Utah Jazz‘s goal of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998 failed to come to fruition after they blew a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and lost to the LA Clippers in six games. It certainly did not help that the Jazz had to deal with injuries to two of their starters in the second round of the playoffs.

fansided.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz S#The La Clippers#The Nba Draft#The Indiana Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Utah Jazz players who won’t be back next season

With the Utah Jazz’s NBA title dreams ending, here are three players who won’t be back next season. The Utah Jazz ended the 2020-21 season with the best record in the NBA, thus clinching the top-seed in the Western Conference. This team felt as though they were destined to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998 to hoist their first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy. That never came to fruition, as they were eliminated in the second round by the LA Clippers.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have a minutes problem with Rudy Gobert

It was an impressive Game 5 for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Durant led the Nets to a narrow victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a monster statline: 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Easily one of the greatest playoff performances we’ve ever seen. But those stats aren’t the most impressive thing about Durant’s night, he played all 48 minutes. With Kyrie Irving out with an ankle sprain, the Nets needed every single one of those minutes to pull out the win.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz hold their season-ending press conference

The Utah Jazz are conducting exit interviews and postseason media sessions Saturday. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest:. • Dennis Lindsey, on how much change is necessary: “There’s no question there’s collective disappointment and hurt, but there’s also a lot of gratitude. … We err toward continuity. That served us really well this season. … Our natural bent is ‘the grass isn’t always greener.’”
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz lose a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz went down in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5, 119-111. Playing without Kawhi Leonard the Clippers were excellent defensively and got huge contributions from multiple guys to take down a hobbled Jazz squad. The Jazz had no answer for Paul George again who scored 37, blitzing the Jazz all night long. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. It was truly a career night for George.
NBAksl.com

Jazz blog: Utah Jazz hold end-of-season media availability

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies play Game 2 of their NBA playoffs first round series at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Following a sooner-than-expected exit in the playoffs Friday, the Utah Jazz are holding their end-of-season availability Saturday.
NBAkslsports.com

Little Clarity In Future As Jazz Enter Offseason

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz front office was careful not to set specific expectations for what will be a critical offseason for the franchise. While Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will see their five-year max contract extensions kick in this summer, All-Star guard Mike Conley will be a free agent, and his future with the team will likely dictate their ceiling.
NBAYardbarker

Utah Jazz players react to a disappointing end to their season

Following a remarkable regular season where they captured the league’s best record, the Utah Jazz’s journey to an NBA championship came to a heartbreaking end last night. With that loss, Jazz players had mixed reactions. Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored 39 points while playing through injury, told reporters,. “This...
NBAchatsports.com

It’s do or die for the Utah Jazz

After starting out the series 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Jazz have dropped three games in a row for the first time this season. An absolute backbreaking loss at home last night has the Jazz down 2-3 in the series, facing elimination as they head back to LA to face the Kawhi-less Clippers.
NBAksl.com

How Mike Conley's free agency will shape the Jazz's offseason

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley stands on the court before Game 1 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Conley suffered a mild right hamstring strain in Game 5 against the Grizzlies, and he has been ruled out of Tuesday night's game. (Rick Bowmer, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles didn't take long to broach the topic of free agency with Mike Conley.
NBABleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Dwyane Wade Concerned About Jazz Star's Desire to Stay

Dwyane Wade, who joined the Utah Jazz ownership group this season, reportedly has concerns about Donovan Mitchell's long-term future with the franchise. "I do think that Dwyane Wade, who [governor Ryan Smith] brought in to be a co-owner but also be an advisor, is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay there long-term," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Jazz trade is centered on Collin Sexton to Utah

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently hold the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. This means they will have a chance to land one of the best prospects in the class and make a blockbuster deal if they see fit. The player they could be sent away is Collin Sexton and NBA trade rumors have already begun.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Jazz trade is focused on Rudy Gobert to Charlotte

It was another disappointing ending to the season for the Utah Jazz once again. They have arrived as one of the top teams in the NBA but have been unable to advance to the Western Conference Finals. This could be a chance for the franchise to make some big moves in the offseason in hopes of retooling the roster moving forward.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jazz news: Damian Lillard blasts Donovan Mitchell for Game 5 outfit

Damian Lillard had some words to say about Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell’s Game 5 outfit. Yup, we’re talking about clothes here. The Portland Trail Blazers star, who’s already out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, took to Twitter to blast Mitchell’s pre-game drip. As it seems, Dame wasn’t a fan of Mitchell’s floral ensemble ahead of the pivotal Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers (h/t to B/R Kicks):
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Dwyane Wade Has ‘Serious’ Concern For Jazz

The Utah Jazz were, once again, one of the NBA’s best teams during the regular season. But it didn’t amount to much in the Western Conference Playoffs, and former NBA great Dwyane Wade is reportedly starting to get concerned. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Wade is reportedly “seriously concerned” about Donovan...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Rumors

The 2020-21 season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz hoped it would, but it was still a special year for Quin Snyder’s squad. However, there might be some concerns about Donovan Mitchell and whether he’s content with the franchise’s current situation. During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best options for Jazz at No. 30 in 2021 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz saw their promising 2020-21 season come to a disappointing end in the second round of the NBA playoffs thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers. Utah certainly had title aspirations after they finished the regular season with the best record in the league. Unfortunately, they blew a massive opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Finals as the Clippers didn’t have superstar forward Kawhi Leonard for Games 5 and 6, which Utah lost.