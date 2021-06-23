New tunes from NJ artists for the sounds of summer
School’s out, summer’s officially here, and it’s time to head to the beach or mountains or just chill at home for a well-deserved staycation. Whatever your plans, you’ll need some new tunes, and an eclectic mix of Hudson County artists is happy to oblige. JUNE & THE PUSHAS Jersey City’s soul/hip-hop trio June & The Pushas have released their magnum opus, “The Great Reset: anxiety or anticipation,” a 14-track extravaganza showcasing the low-key vocals of frontman Junestar Mr. Blackman and collaborations with a bevy of local rappers including Brav Divi, Wyme, CF, and Dontique Mangual (who gets p…www.njarts.net