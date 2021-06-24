CC Sabathia recalls in book how alcohol led to waking up naked at Jay-Z party, Cliff Lee fight

We have all woken up on the wrong side of the bed, and sometimes this mood can spill over into the rest of our day, causing us to have a pretty rough time with things. But you don’t have to get stuck in this funk. Today, we are talking about some practical ways you can turn things around if you have woken up on the wrong side of the bed. We talk about the transformative power of gratitude and how taking time to reflect on what you have can help uplift you. You might start out your day with a sense of dread, but when you pause and appreciate all you have, you will see things differently. Other things, like moving your body, acknowledging what you are feeling, slowing down, and making time for self-care are also great ways to shake energy that is weighing you down. It is so important to listen to your body and its needs, and sometimes, waking up on the wrong side of the bed just means you are run down, and you need to spend a day in your PJs. Do whatever is going to help you turn your day around. Read our article on this topic HERE.