CC Sabathia recalls in book how alcohol led to waking up naked at Jay-Z party, Cliff Lee fight

WOMAN GETS TO BE BAT GIRL FOR NEW YORK YANKEES — 60 YEARS LATER. NEW YORK (AP) — In 1961, Gwen Goldman asked to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees, but was turned down because of her gender. Now, 60 years later, she has gotten her wish. Goldman, now 70, took the field at Yankee Stadium last night. Her game as a bat girl came after current Yankees general manager Brian Cashman saw an email from Goldman's daughter about her mom's rejection. Cashman said “it is not too late to reward and recognize” Goldman's ambition. During her one-day stint, Goldman, in full uniform, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, stood on the field for the national anthem — and was featured in an in-game video feature that drew cheers from fans.