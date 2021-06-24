Nansemond River freshman ends extra-inning pitchers’ duel as Warriors move a win from title

Nansemond River catcher Whitney DeFreitas, center, celebrates with teammates after the Warriors defeated Kempsville for the Class 5 Region A softball championship June 16 at Stoney Run Park in Newport News. Nansemond River now has even more reason to celebrate, having reached the state final. Jonathon Gruenke/Staff Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Cammie Stuffel can’t tell you what pitch she hit to drive in Er’ron Burton with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Nansemond River a 1-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Class 5 softball state tournament semifinals Wednesday at Nansemond River High.

She has no trouble expressing her feelings about the double to deep right field off of Gatorade State Player of the Year Emerson Aiken that sent the Warriors (14-1) into the state championship game against Freedom of South Riding on Saturday at Nansemond River.

“I’m so excited to play in the state championship,” she said. “It’s my freshman year and I get to do it already.

“She threw a middle-inside pitch and I got there in time to hit it as far as I could. I was so excited and so glad my team stayed in the game the whole time so we had a chance to do it.”

Much of the credit goes to Elon-bound pitcher Taylor Cherry. Like Aiken, a highly touted Michigan recruit, she pitched a two-hitter and struck out 15.

The difference was that while Aiken weakened slightly in the late innings, Cherry was almost perfect after getting out of mini-jams in the first two innings. Only one of the final 19 batters she faced reached base, none of the final 13.

Glen Allen’s biggest threat came in the top of the second, when Taylor Cochrane stretched a leadoff bloop hit to center into a double and reached third base on Grace Tharp’s sacrifice. Cherry struck out Aiken and Meredith Collier to get out of the jam and cruised from there.

“(Aiken) beat us in the circle pretty good,” Cherry said. “She had a really good riseball.

“Definitely my riseball and curve (were working). I felt we beat them with the energy we brought.”

The Warriors seemed to have more energy in the late innings. No. 9 hitter Burton got to third base on a two-base error and a wild pitch to start the sixth inning, but Aiken struck out the top of the Warriors’ batting order to end that threat.

Paige Brennaman led off the seventh with a double — breaking up Aiken’s no-hitter — and moved to second on Shelby Knaak’s sacrifice. But Aiken threw out Brenneman at the plate on a bunt attempt by Abby Lockhart, who was thrown out by Jaguars catcher Sam Horn trying to go to second.

But Glen Allen’s reprieve lasted only an inning. Stuffel’s game-winner drove in Burton, a Longwood-bound senior who reached on a fielder’s choice and was on the move trying to steal second when the freshman made contact.

“My emotions are so high right now based on the fact that I love these girls so much,” said head coach Gabe Rogers, who leads Nansemond River into its first state final since 1995. “Just getting the opportunity to be with them for three days, I can’t explain it.

“I’m just so happy.”

