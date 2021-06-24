Delores Huerta Foundation speaks out over ag ruling

The Supreme Court issued its latest ruling Wednesday morning which will impact farmworker unions. The SCOTUS ruled that unions can no longer access farm property to meet with farmworkers.

A 45-year-old California law in place previously allowed unions to meet on farm property 120 days a year, three hours a day during non-work periods. The court ruled 6-3 in favor of farm owners.

Kern County is home to many farmworkers and their advocates. Wednesday morning 23ABC spoke to Camila Chavez from the Dolores Huerta Foundation about that Supreme Court decision.

"This is a huge blow to farmworkers and to workers across our country. So that's just very disappointing. We know that Trump stacked the Supreme Court with his short term in office and it's going to be a long-lasting repercussion. This has been a steady attack on unions and this is another major blow."

Chavez says this anti-union decision is troubling and that she is concerned about workers in various sectors that need representation. She cited Amazon and McDonald's employees who in the last several weeks have tried to unionize.

This decision according to Chavez is a huge blow to worker rights.