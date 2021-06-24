Bucks call for non-profit employees to volunteer as concession workers in return for donations, take criticism

There have been plenty of stories nationally in recent months about labor shortages, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industries, with many businesses claiming “no one wants to work” and many critics claiming businesses aren’t offering enough compensation for those jobs. This has now impacted sports in an interesting way, with the Milwaukee Bucks putting out a call earlier this week for non-profit employees to volunteer at their concessions at FiServ Forum during playoff games (including Wednesday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks; a pre-game shot is seen above). That drew more attention Wednesday when it was critically quote-tweeted by Dan Price: