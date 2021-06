Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. The archive of the Chat is below. 1XBUCK: Drayk Bowen is a 5-star linebacker out of Andrean high school in Merrillville, IN and I'm curious as to why OSU has not offered. I know he's a Catholic kid and probable Notre Dame lean, but I would suggest he's a better version of Pete Werner, at this stage, who we flipped after he committed to Notre Dame. Is there not mutual interest from one or both sides?