Colorado Springs, CO

CDOT begins work on interchange reconstruction at Powers and Research

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
CDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C08zc_0adZonUA00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Northern Colorado Springs continues to grow the Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to keep up.

Wednesday, CDOT broke ground on a new project designed to improve traffic flow on Powers Blvd. at Research Pkwy. The traffic signal at the intersection will be replaced with a diverging diamond interchange, meaning Powers Blvd. will bridge over Research Pkwy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwrJZ_0adZonUA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Rb5u_0adZonUA00
Photo's courtesy of CDOT

The construction will affect traffic in that area. Beginning June 24, drivers should expect intermittent nighttime lane restrictions from 9 p.m. until 6 p.m. between mile markers 149 and 151. The speed limit in the Powers Blvd area will be reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone, and the speed limit on Research Pkwy. will be reduced to 35 mph in the construction zone.

A CDOT spokesperson says they've seen people driving too fast through work zones, and they're urging drivers to take it slow.

"We ask that everyone please, as the mayor said today, bring your patience," said Michelle Peulen, CDOT Communications Manager. "Know that your travel time through this area, while we're in construction, is going to take a little longer."

The project is expected to last 18 months, and it costs $42 million. It was supposed to start last summer but got delayed due to the pandemic.

For more information on the project, click here.

The post CDOT begins work on interchange reconstruction at Powers and Research appeared first on KRDO .

