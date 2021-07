San Juan Capistrano, CALIF - In the state of California, it doesn’t get much better than Ian Halverson when talking uncommitted SS’s. Prior to the ProCase, I had seen Halverson at two PBR events, our 2020 State Games and San Diego Open. At both events, Halverson arguably had the best performances out of everyone. At the State Games, he hit for the cycle in two games, and at the San Diego Open he was crushing balls out left and right in BP. This SoCal Procase was no different for Halverson as he showed he belonged with some of the best-committed players in the state. He is a quiet kid that simply gets after it on the baseball field. It’s also of note that he boasts a 4.0+ GPA.