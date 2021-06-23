I woke up sad early in the AM, but then I became thankful.

Coaching women’s basketball is in Jayhawk coach Brandon Schneider’s veins. His father, Bob, spent 43 years coaching women’s basketball in Texas and the Schneider name is very well known. Although it seemed like a natural fit for Brandon to follow in his Dad’s footsteps, going into coaching was not always a sure thing. However, like his father, Brandon took to the profession and excelled in stops at Division II Emporia State, where he won a national championship, and then at Stephen F. Austin, before his arrival in Lawrence in 2015. Throughout his career, Brandon has emulated his father with his desire to develop young women into quality human beings, and in the end, he learned that it’s the simple things that matter the most. The Jayhawker Podcast – Brandon Schneider: Like Father, Like Son.