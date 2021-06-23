Cancel
Sports

I woke up sad early in the AM, but then I became thankful.

By truebluehoo01
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

I’m still not convinced it’s over. This team is so resilient. I think if they beat Texas they will have a chance at MSU. I think UVA’s pitching is better even if worn out, which it will be.

virginia.sportswar.com
Texas State
sportswar.com

What I am saying ...

Is that you're relying on a sportswriter-acting-as-investigative-journalist to provide absolute gospel. He may have it perfectly right ... or else he may be relying on some NC State-sourced information which is incorrect.
kuathletics.com

🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Brandon Schneider: Like Father, Like Son

Coaching women’s basketball is in Jayhawk coach Brandon Schneider’s veins. His father, Bob, spent 43 years coaching women’s basketball in Texas and the Schneider name is very well known. Although it seemed like a natural fit for Brandon to follow in his Dad’s footsteps, going into coaching was not always a sure thing. However, like his father, Brandon took to the profession and excelled in stops at Division II Emporia State, where he won a national championship, and then at Stephen F. Austin, before his arrival in Lawrence in 2015. Throughout his career, Brandon has emulated his father with his desire to develop young women into quality human beings, and in the end, he learned that it’s the simple things that matter the most. The Jayhawker Podcast – Brandon Schneider: Like Father, Like Son.
sportswar.com

And who might benefit the most? Someone like Sam Howell or

Another star QB in the running for the Heisman? Maybe that #1 NBA draft pick?. Check the pic below. This is why the rule needed to be changed. Gotta make that $$$ when you can and the NCAA has screwed a LOT of Olympic sports athletes. [Post edited by hoosnowahokie...
onefootdown.com

This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #32 Prince Kollie, Linebacker

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will, once again, take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2021 season.
Posted by
247Sports

Jake Smith strong in Cape Cod debut with Cotuit

Miami’s Jake Smith tossed five scoreless innings and struck out 10 in his debut with the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod Baseball League on Monday. Smith (1-0) helped the Kettleers to a 13-5 win over the Hyannis Harbor Hawks with his dominant performance. “He got ahead of the hitters,”...
Posted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
ESPN

Kentucky brings back top basketball scorer for first time since 2006-07 as Davion Mintz withdraws from NBA draft

Kentucky is getting its top basketball scorer back from last season, as guard Davion Mintz has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school. "I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process," Mintz said in a statement Thursday. "I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
Posted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 2023 star JJ Taylor talks Illini in recruiting interview

On August 15, 2020, Illinois basketball was the first team to extend a scholarship offer to in-state superstar, Javonte “JJ” Taylor. Since that day, the Illini target has started to receive a massive amount of recruiting attention. He has now roughly 16 scholarship offers and they are all from high-level DI programs. All of the best teams in the nation want Taylor to play for their program because he is one of the best players in the country.
Posted by
247Sports

Second-year surge: Georgia WR Arian Smith

Kirby Smart is going into his sixth season at Georgia and there's no shortage of positive vibes surrounding the program. After going 45-9 over the past four seasons and reeling in five straight recruiting classes ranked in the top four by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, Bulldog fans can't help but feel something special is on the horizon.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Pitt Football’s Current Scholarship Situation

The month of June has been a period in which Pat Narduzzi and his coaches have hosted hundreds of recruits on either official or unofficial visits along with hosting a number of high school players for various prospect camps. Pitt’s Class of 2022 currently has eleven members and nine of...