Are you looking for the best car insurance in Iowa? Our review team takes a look at the top six car insurance providers in Iowa, as well as the requirements and cost. If you are looking to get the best deal on Iowa car insurance, whether you live in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, or Sioux City, we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from multiple providers and comparing them to be sure you’re getting coverage for the best possible price, as many factors can impact your car insurance quote.