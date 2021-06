Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker are going head-to-head again. It remains to be seen whether they’ll once more be hurling profanities at each other from opposing dugouts. But the same two skippers who clashed in a famous five-game series between NL Central rivals in 2003 meet once again as the septuagenarian leaders of AL contenders nearly two decades later as the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros play four games this weekend in Texas.