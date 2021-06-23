Cancel
Funny...I don't know if it's because I'm getting older...or...because we

Won it all in 2015....but this loss doesn't sting for me like the other losses in the CWS. Some of that is due to the fact that we were in unchartered territory and so close to winning it all. Don't get me wrong...I want us to win...and I am tuned in to every game...but for some reason...the losses don't sting quite as much for me. I was bummed and still am...but I can take it in stride a lot easier. That being said...Go Hoos...beat the Horns!!!

Oh I don't know....I'm ready for an all-nighter! (TWSS)

I don't know. I think most of us are happy for Schwarbs.

I hope he keeps it going for a long time. Have to think the change of scenery probably helped him to some extent. I have a hard time believing he'd have 24 HRs if he was still with the Cubs this year. (Or at least that's how I rationalize feeling good about how his season is going lol.)
LSB Prince: "I don’t think we’re going to lose our next match against DRX because my teammates are playing very well right now."

On day 17 of the 2021 LCK Summer split, Liiv SANDBOX took on Afreeca Freecs in the second match of the day. After a full three-game series, LSB managed to defeat AF 2-1 and take the series home. With this victory by LSB, they now have four match victories in the standings, joining the ‘4-win’ club alongside DWG KIA, AF, and NS RedForce.