Watch Off-Duty FWC Officer And Friends Save Trapped Loggerhead Turtle
LONG KEY, Florida Keys — An off-duty marine resources enforcement officer helped save a loggerhead sea turtle in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Lt. Liz Lyne, a 20-year veteran of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, was boating Saturday, June 19, with some friends and children headed for an eco-tour and snorkel adventure, as well as a beach cleanup on the oceanside of Long Key.southfloridareporter.com