Lets get the ugly part of this out of the way early. Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor left the game in the fourth inning after the sort of injury you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. Jorge Polanco’s excuse-me swing poked a ball in the air to shallow right field. Rookie second baseman Ernie Clement ran full-speed out to field the ball, while Naylor came in at full speed. The two collided hard, and Naylor went down in obvious pain. The video was absolutely gruesome, and honestly, his season is probably over. Even if Cleveland is a rival, it was the sort of thing you hate to see happen to any player.