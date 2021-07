I was a runner, but never woke up at 4 am like my swimmer friends had to. As it pertains to the Olympics, US track and field can get 3 competitors into each event. Swimming is limited to 2 per event and still has the cap of 26 swimmers overall (for each sex). We have swimmers like Leah finishing 8th in an event that will have faster times than the #1 swimmer for other nations who will make the Olympics for their country. US Olympic Swimming Trials has to be one of the most pressure-filled events on earth.