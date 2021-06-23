Cancel
Well said. I think if there's a team out there that can

By hoosone
 9 days ago

Survive the road from hell ahead of us it's us. We're still fully capable of winning this thing. But, without timely hitting (can't afford ofers like last night) it will be extremely difficult. Go Hoos.

I think he’s a 2nd rounder

Neckel - time for a new tweet! Davemcsr says 2nd round. Put that ... -- Haney 06/22/2021 12:07PM. Murphy is broadly considered one of the biggest question marks in the whole -- Faz d. Hoo 06/22/2021 11:51AM. In terms of draft position, or how good he'll be? The latter sure......
Well from Shelly's perspective, I think he was just giving an example of

Laviano's smack talk eg..."here we are 3-4 days away from the tournament and Laviano is going off on this poor kid who entered the portal and calling him portal boy" By all accounts Laviano is all about team and a super teammate, so I can see where he would view a jump to the portal prior to the end of the season as being disloyal, but I don't really know. Certainly no resentment I could detect from Shelly.
I think a lot of teams would want him

He still has an exceptional skill set, offensively and defensively. Just can’t shoot or have ball late in game. But if you have two really good pieces, Simmons is a great third.
I think Coach Beamer....

Said it best. Things are never as good as they seem or as bad as they seem. I doubt either end of the spectrum, complete euphoria or the apocalypse is the reality and as with most things it is just a matter of working through and adjusting to a new landscape.
I think he's safe this year

I suspect Georgia can't tell if he's a guy who just happened to get lucky this year, after all, his two star pitchers Eberle and Rochard were brought here by his predecessor or is he the real thing? (Although Rochard complimented D'Amour) Give it another 2-3 years of that kind of success and yeah, he'll be a poaching candidate.
Yeah, I think it's an interesting question whether it's a good idea ...

.. to come back if you have a first round grade (and it's really an idiosyncratic question / not one-size-fits-all), but I was just pointing out that, no matter what the "right" answer is, we've only had one guy come back who's in that range, and he was injured and couldn't work out for teams or go to the combine.
I don’t think he’s being paid directly for the photos

That’s the point and why your analogy doesn’t work. He can’t wear UVA apparel as a way to sell or market something. He just sold his services to sign things to LRA. LRA just bought a photo the NCAA is already selling. Which is a great example. For some reason the NCAA and UVA can sell photos of Kihei and now at least he can indirectly make money off of signing it.
CLG Smoothie: "I don't think it's bad to have a 'toxic' player, per se, on your team."

Counter Logic Gaming's 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split has certainly had its ups and downs. The squad is 4-8 through its first 12 matches in summer, with three of its wins coming two weekends ago after finding success with dive-centric champions like Vi and Lissandra. However, in attempting the same style last weekend, CLG was figured out, and lost all three of its games. CLG is currently tied for 8th place in the LCS with FlyQuest with a 9-21 record.
I'm thinking it's "you'll make more here than at Clemson"

Come to UVA, there's a deal for you where you'll get $XX. If Clemson is saying you can't get that much, it's because they don't see you as a starter right away, and we think that's crazy. And by the way this is just to make sure you're comfortable, it's non-exclusive and just the beginning. You earn it on the field we have relationships with Nike and Pepsi, the whole F500 is trying to get a foot in here to hire UVA grads, etc. And we bring people in to train you on how to get deals on your own, monetize your influencer status, etc. The more exposure you get, the more we get, this is all a win-win.
I don't disagree with any of that but it doesn't include so many constantly

Attacking a specific player. It's one thing for someone to rightfully note when someone has a bad game and another when you can easily identify specific people who are "not fans" of a player or a worse degree of that through a continued pattern of trashposting. It's a fan site, not some kind of scouting/critic board. Seems like the whole point is to be supportive when possible.
It depends on how well UVA manages it, and I'm not optimistic

We know that UVA has been outright awful with all things SID related. NIL seems like a natural extension of SID. How well can UVA create an engine that makes NIL beneficial for players? UVA can't even take control and manage its own brand. How could it possibly help dozens or hundreds of players manage their own brands within and beyond the context of being a student athlete at UVA?
Keeps them in school instead of doing what?

NBA talent leaving will be draft driven. Most g league and Europe-bound don’t leave early for those leagues anyway. They hang in hoping to improve. Talent below those levels won’t have a reason to leave early since the degree is what they need, and they won’t be the ones cashing in much on NIL. Not seeing who stays instead of leaving because of NIL.
I think he gets the most out of every team

No other coach could guide the same roster to better results. And I think he teaches the guys to play his system at an elite level. I don’t think he necessarily gets the most out of every player to be the best individual basketball player they can be. I attribute individual improvement from season to season to the player’s effort to get better. I attribute team improvement over the course of the season to Bennett’s coaching.