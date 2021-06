ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gymnast Donnell Whittenburg is hoping to end his career on his own terms. The 26-year-old from Baltimore is hoping to make the U.S. Olympic team as a specialist. Whittenburg is a two-time bronze medalist at the world championships, but his career has been marked by injuries and sometimes uneven performances. Whittenburg says he's healthy now. He made an impression on the judges at the first night of the Olympic Trials. His 15.05 score on vault was the best by a significant margin.