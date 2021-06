Cariuma presents BATB 12: Community, our biggest competition yet with 64 (!) skaters and four quadrants. The second of the four groups – joes, influencers, pros, and icons – is made up of amateurs, not yet pro but far from “new” to the sport. Here is where we’ll find the next rising star in skateboarding for sure. Some names will be new, but others – Filipe Mota, Nick Holt, Tyler Peterson, Marcos Montoya – you’ve probably seen kill it already.