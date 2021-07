There will be tons and tons of these, mainly for the two revenue sports, where kids are paid to play for a certain school. This stuff has almost no real impact on college sports if it is only allowing kids to have a big social media presence to profit off that. It could have a very big impact on college sports if it allows schools/boosters/fans to recruit players with promises of how much they get paid when playing for that school. The Phony Bennett sponsorship of two UVA basketball players was a specific offer to UVA basketball players. Sure, it’s only $100 bucks. But the offer could be for $1,000,000, that allows boosters to change the competitive landscape significantly.