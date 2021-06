Mason jars are some of the most invaluable DIY tools you can have at home. Fill them with homemade jelly one day, and then wash them out and start an art project with them the following month. There are countless ways to get creative or to stay organized with mason jars, but first you'll need to find the right set of jars for your project. The best mason jars are the ones that are suited to the task at hand and luckily, there's a wide variety of styles and sizes available for purchase at Amazon.