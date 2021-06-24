Cancel
Clippers traveling a rutted playoff road, again

edglentoday.com
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's not simply the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers are fighting their own fraught playoff history. It's a rutted road of blown leads, blowout losses, and early dismissals. The burden has lingered far longer than any of...

www.edglentoday.com
NBAognsc.com

Courtside with Clippers – Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs

6/8/21 Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Round 2, Game 1. To progress past their Round 2 Series, the Clippers would need the entire team effort as they got from the squad to dispatch the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs. Racking up assists, hitting their threes, and playing consistent defense were key in that game. However, the Jazz will be coming with more than just one player to attack them.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Why Clippers won’t even series on road vs. Chris Paul-less Suns in Game 2

I’ll confess: I’m a bit nervous about making picks today. I usually write this column in the dead of night after watching five hours of basketball. There was no basketball Monday night. It’s the closest thing I’ve had to a genuine day off … in quite some time. I don’t object to personal time, but I’m on the hottest streak of my life here. Picks in this column have a 49-26 record this postseason. If things go to hell from here, I’m blaming the off-day.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Clippers Announce Uniforms For Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening. Before the game, the Clippers announced what uniforms they would be wearing, and they can be seen in the Tweet from the Clippers below. The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Update

Chris Paul will not have a minute limit when he makes his return to action, according to FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below). Chris Haynes of Yahoo! also reported earlier on Thursday that Paul will be in the starting lineup ( Tweet below). The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los...
NBAbarrheadnews.com

Los Angeles Clippers defeat Phoenix Suns in do-or-die NBA playoff game

The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead early and never looked back to record their second series win over the Phoenix Suns. The Western Conference finals now sit at 3-2 as Phoenix were denied the chance to punch their ticket into the NBA Finals, going down 116-102 in Arizona. Reggie...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Suns vs Clippers NBA live stream reddit for NBA Playoffs Game 5

Live stream reddit information for the Game 5 Western Conference showdown between the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns. After a heart-stopping victory in Game 4, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker are one win away from getting to the NBA Finals. For the LA Clippers, the pressure is on, as they’ll need to find a way to come out on top in Game 5 in order to keep their season alive.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/28/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (56-33) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-24) June 28, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Let’s take a look at the best player props for this game to make your Monday night a winning one.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Paul George leads Clippers to Game 5 win

In yet another high-stakes playoff game, the Clippers overcame adversity to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Clippers finished with a 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, reducing the Suns’ series lead to 3-2 and ensures a Game 6 in LA on Wednesday. Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for a seventh consecutive game because of an injured right knee, the Clippers compensated elsewhere. The Clippers’ other star in Paul George finished with 41 points while shooting 15-of-20 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range along with 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson (23 points), Marcus Morris Sr. (22) and DeMarcus Cousins (15) also cracked in double digits, while also missing center Ivica Zubac with a right knee MCL sprain.
NBABleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Clippers vs. Suns

The Phoenix Suns can close out the Western Conference Finals on Monday with a Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have all been massive for the Suns throughout the series, and they are all expected to put in solid performances Monday.
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

Whicker: Clippers again show their irrational persistence

Now you realize where you’ve seen the Clippers before. They’re the piece of tape on the heel of your shoe. They’re the guy in the right lane who doesn’t really care about your turn signal. They’re the hotel that calls you daily with the special offer to stay three free nights in Cancun.
NBASLAM

Devin Booker: Clippers ‘Punched Them In The Face’ in Game 5

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Deandre Ayton on Chris Paul: ‘He was the Best Thing That Happened to My Career’. It was all good just a week ago. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and his team haven’t been having the...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Grant Williams and Pels' Brandon Ingram took in Suns-Clips Game 5

Evidently, soon-to-be third-year forward Grant Williams was enjoying himself some high-level playoff basketball Monday night along with a player from another NBA team, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. The Tennessee product was at the Los Angeles Clippers’ impressive 116 – 102 win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals Game 5 held in Phoenix, Arizona.